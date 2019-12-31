|
Mrs. Mary E. Crawford, 89, of Ewing, NJ, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, transitioned from this world to Heaven surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Orchard Hill, Georgia, Mrs. Crawford was a resident of the Trenton-Ewing area for most of her life. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church, as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was Owner/Vice President of Crawford’s Janitorial Service in Trenton, NJ for over 50 years, and a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia for over 10 years prior to retirement. She was predeceased by her husband, John T. Crawford, her parents, Major and Mary J. McCullough; her sister, Mattie E. Harrison and brothers Edward, Vernon and James McCullough. Mary is survived by her daughters, Joyce McCullough-Idi (Emmanuel), Zenovia Galiber (Rudolph), Melody Crawford-Cannon (Allen); her only son, William A. “Tony” Crawford (Christina); 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home Going Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry Street, Trenton, NJ 08618. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church 111 Perry St. Trenton, NJ 08618. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton, NJ. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 1, 2020