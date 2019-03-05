The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hairston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hairston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Hairston Obituary
Mary Francis Hairston age 83 of Ewing, NJ passed away Feb. 26, 2019. There will be calling hours 6pm-8pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mason Memorial Church 56 Fountain Ave. Trenton, NJ. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Jersey First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Headquarters 733 Pennington Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now