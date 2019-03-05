|
Mary Francis Hairston age 83 of Ewing, NJ passed away Feb. 26, 2019. There will be calling hours 6pm-8pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mason Memorial Church 56 Fountain Ave. Trenton, NJ. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Jersey First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Headquarters 733 Pennington Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2019