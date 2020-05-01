Mary Irene Beer, 93, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Capital Health Hopewell. Our loving mother is survived by her children; Mary Hartley, Donna Mills, Francis Beer, Georgia Mae (Impy) Alago, Cindy James, Linda Campbell, Cheryl Beer, Robert Beer, Margaret Sawadzki, Michael Beer, Amy Beer; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; she is predeceased by one daughter, Deborah White. Our mom was born on January 6, 1927 in Tinicum, Pennsylvania to Revie and Hiriam Beer. At a young age, she started working at Blakely Laundry and stayed there for 10 years. For the next 26.5 years she spent her nights working as a Nurses’ Aide at the Providence Nursing Home, also known as Bellevue Care Center and Capital Nursing. Upon retiring she worked as a lunch aide at St. Anthony’s Catholic School and McCorristin Catholic High School. She was a devoted, single mother to 12 beautiful children and although they weren’t rich, she provided for each and every one of them as best as a mother could. She raised nurses, teachers, public servants and customer service representatives. Mary’s family is a representation of the kind of person she was. She loved people and she loved her family. She didn’t judge anyone based on how they looked, where they came from or their socio-economic status. She appreciated everyone for who they were and what they were about. To enter into her home was to enter into her family, whether you were visiting for the first time or the 100th. She believed in taking care of family and she did so until the day she died. Mary will be remembered for her annual Christmas dinner, every second Saturday in December. When we think of her we will remember the applesauce cakes and lettuce salad, that no one could ever seem to make like her, no matter how many instructions she provided. She will even be remembered for making that mince meat pie that only her and one other person enjoyed. We will think of her every time a new season of “Dancing with the Stars” comes on and we will watch it joyfully, thinking of how much she loved it. We will remember her love for hanging clothes outside on the line, reading the Trentonian every single day, drinking tea and eating Scrapple. She will be deeply missed by all her who knew her, but we will remember her for the rest of our lives. A funeral service has been scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020. Due to the current circumstances, only her children will be permitted to be in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to 639 Tindall Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610.
Published in The Trentonian from May 1 to May 2, 2020.