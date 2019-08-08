|
|
Mary Jane DeForte (November 18, 1930, August 6, 2019) passed peacefully at home on August 6, 2019. She was born and raised in Trenton NJ. She was a homemaker, and very dedicated to her family and her Catholic faith. Mary Jane loved the Blessed Mother. She loved to cook and her kitchen always smelled of something good. She wasn’t Italian, but she learned to cook like one from her late husband and late mother-in-law. In her younger days, she was an avid roller skater and an avid bowler. In 1964, she and her family moved to a horse farm in Harbourton, NJ. She was active in her kids’ activities. She was a 4H leader. She ran the food stand for horse shows. She was a member of Delaware Valley Horseman’s Association where she ran many of the awards banquets. While living in Harbourton, she was an active member of St. James Parish in Pennington. She was a charter member of the Hopewell Columbiettes. In 1999, she and her husband moved to the Renaissance Village in Manchester, NJ, where she was a star member of her bocce team. She was a member of St.John’s Parish in Lakehurst. Preceding her death, was her husband Carmen of 66 years, her mother, Margaret Gallo, her stepfather Anthony Gallo, her father Willian Cook, her sister Patricia Exner. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Peggy and George Vurgason of Newberry FL; Marie DeForte of Lawrenceville, NJ; Jim and Gwen DeForte of Pennington, NJ. Her grandchildren whom affectionately called her Budda, Aaron and his wife Dr. Devon of Newberry FL; Tractor Joe and Seb Vurgason of Ringoes, NJ, Jenna, Samatha, Trevor, Alex, and Kylee DeForte of Pennington NJ. Her great grandchildren Reagan and Baron Vurgason of Newberry FL, her in-laws, Marie and Walt Stencel of Hamilton, Grace DelAversano of Hamilton, Patricia Frabizzio of Lawrenceville; Dorothy Leonard of Raritan; and James and Patricia DeForte of West Trenton and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 935 Parkway Ave., Ewing, NJ 08618 and on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church, 115 E Delaware Ave, Pennington, NJ 08534. Mary Jane’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church. Entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hopewell Columbiettes, 125 Mine Rd. Pennington, NJ 08534 in care of Mary Jane Kent or Serenity Hospice of NJ, 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 9, 2019