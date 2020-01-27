|
|
Mary Jane Griffith, 81, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Preferred Care of Hamilton. Born in Windsor, she worked in the banking industry for many years and was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandson and her sisters.
Daughter of the late Thomas and Madeline Coma, she was predeceased by her husband, George Griffith; her infant son, George Griffith Jr. and her siblings, Thomas Coma Jr., Gloria Potts, Antoinette DiAntonio and Helen Spair. Mary Jane is survived by her son and his wife, Mark and Donna Griffith; her grandsons and their wives, Mark and James Griffith; her daughter, Kim Griffith; her sisters, Madeline Gavin and Geraldine Faille as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, January 28th with a funeral service to begin at 11am at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or at deborahfoundation.org
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 26, 2020