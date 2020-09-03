1/1
Mary L. Scott
Mary L. Scott, 96 of Trenton, NJ departed this life on Thursday, August 30, 2020 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Branchville, SC, she was educated in the Trenton Public School system. She was the owner of Mary’s Market on East State St, in the Wilbur Section of Trenton for over 40 years. She retired from Laundry Services at Trenton Psychiatric Hospital in 1985. She enjoyed going to the Jenny Stubblefield Senior Center. Mary was pre-deceased by her husband Robert L. Scott, Sr.; her parents, Howard Cobbs and Primrose Jenkins-Goss; two sisters, Doretha Robinson and Mattie Williams; three brothers, Fred Goss, Alfoster Goss (Pop-Shot) and Walter Goss; two sons, Jeffrey Goss and Marvin Goss; daughter, Janet Goss-Mayer and son-in-law, William Mayer; and grandson Tommy I. Rhodes, IV. She is survived by one sister, Molly Goss; her loving daughters, Rhae Johnson (Moses), Charlotte Cherry, Sanetta Wallace (John), RaChele Miller, Sonya Goss and Tracey Goss; her sons, Charles W. Scott, Robert Scott, Jr., Earl Williams (Jane), Curtis Goss (Toni) and Brian Goss; daughter-in-law, Delores Goss-Burkes (Vernon); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Campbell Funeral Chapel
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Campbell Funeral Chapel
