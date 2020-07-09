1/1
Mary Myrtle Jones Reeves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Mother Mary) Reeves, 94 of Trenton departed this life on July 4, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton. Education was important to her especially since she was unable to finish high school in 1945 due to her teen pregnancy. She returned to school and, in 1981, graduated. She completed the Trenton civilian police academy and took courses at MCCC. Her work included home health aide, crossing guard, a supervisor, support staff, companion, chauffeur and homeless center monitor. Mother advocated for prisoners and families thru her company, Freedom Inc. For 22 years she sponsored the original Drug Free Cookouts in the now MLK Park. Wife of the late Crawley “Bopeep” Reeves Jr.; daughter of late Ashier (Tinny) Jones Jr. and Alice Mae Robins; mother of the late Chester and Samuel Reeves; sister of the late Eleanor Jones, she is survived by her children: Maria Jones, Pamela, Ibrahim Qaddhafi, Sheila, and Shannon Reeves; 16 grandchildren including Kaleem Shabazz whom she raised as her own, Troy Vincent, and Aniya Jones Reeves; many great and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:30pm at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton with interment at Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the chapel. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved