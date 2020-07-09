Mary (Mother Mary) Reeves, 94 of Trenton departed this life on July 4, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton. Education was important to her especially since she was unable to finish high school in 1945 due to her teen pregnancy. She returned to school and, in 1981, graduated. She completed the Trenton civilian police academy and took courses at MCCC. Her work included home health aide, crossing guard, a supervisor, support staff, companion, chauffeur and homeless center monitor. Mother advocated for prisoners and families thru her company, Freedom Inc. For 22 years she sponsored the original Drug Free Cookouts in the now MLK Park. Wife of the late Crawley “Bopeep” Reeves Jr.; daughter of late Ashier (Tinny) Jones Jr. and Alice Mae Robins; mother of the late Chester and Samuel Reeves; sister of the late Eleanor Jones, she is survived by her children: Maria Jones, Pamela, Ibrahim Qaddhafi, Sheila, and Shannon Reeves; 16 grandchildren including Kaleem Shabazz whom she raised as her own, Troy Vincent, and Aniya Jones Reeves; many great and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:30pm at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton with interment at Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the chapel. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com