|
|
Mary Lois Powell, 69 passed away on March 06, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton, NJ surrounded by her family. She was born July 17, 1949, in Monticello, Georgia, to the late Arbie Benton Sr. and Mary Farley. She attended Richard J. Murray High School in St. Augustine, Florida before marrying John W. Powell Sr., and moving to East Windsor, NJ. Mary was a loving person who enjoyed sharing her life with her family and friends. She was employed by Mercer County Head Start for 36 years where she touched the lives of many children. Mary is predeceased by her parents Arbie Benton Sr. and Mary Farley; her brother Arbie Benton Jr., and her son in law, Roddy Goolcharan. She is survived by her husband, John; eight children, John Jr., Thomas, Paul, Teresa, Gerald, Corey, Ronald, and Jennifer; several daughters-in-law and a future son in law; a brother, Dennis Benton of Covington, GA; a sister, Barbara Weeks of Dayton, OH, 20 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and a large number of extended family and friends. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 21 Rev. William L. Powell Dr., Hightstown, NJ. Calling hour will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 14, 2019