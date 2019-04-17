|
|
Mary Rose Spence, age 90, a life-long resident of Bordentown, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 15, 2019. Wife of the late George T. Spence, and mother of the late Christine Spence Adams, and Nancy Spence Boyer, Grandmother of late Erica Lee Adams, and Great grandmother of the late Aurora Burke. Mary is survived by her 2 sons Thomas and Nancy Spence of Browns Mills, and John Spence and partner Heather Trusty of Alexandria, VA; 3 daughters Mary Ellen Spence of Bordentown, NJ, Beverly and William Huber of Roebling, NJ, and Michelle and Charleston Kennamore of Huntsville, AL; 1 brother David DiPietro of Bordentown, NJ. She will be greatly missed by her 7 Grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 10:30 Am until the time of services at 12:00 noon at Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Interment will follow at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, North Hanover Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Vitas Hospice, 521 Fellowship Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 or St. Mary‘s RC Church, 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ. 609-298-0330
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 22, 2019