|
|
Mary Virginia Harding, 90, of Lansdale, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Gwynedd Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lansdale, PA. Born in Trenton, Virginia was a lifelong area resident prior to recently settling in Landsdale. She worked for Coca Cola Company in Hightstown for 25 years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading and car rides but her happiest times were spent with her family. Predeceased by her parents, Charles and Elsie (Haines) Shaw; her husband, Paul W. Harding; her son, David Harding and her brother, Charles Shaw, Jr.; she is survived by her son, Richard Harding; her sister, Gladys Springsteen; her five grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be announced. Please continue to visit our website for service details. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. For those who wish to honor Virginia, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. Please visit Virginia’s permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way she touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3797 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 10, 2020