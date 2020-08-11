1/1
MaryAnn Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryAnn Miller, 75, of Whiting, NJ and lifelong resident of New Egypt, NJ passed on peacefully Thursday morning surrounded by her loving family. Born, October 14, 1944 in Princeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Arsene and Mary Tomenchok Coria. She was a graduate of Princeton High School. Prior to retirement, she was a United States Postal Carrier at the Cream Ridge post office for many years. MaryAnn loved surf fishing, gardening, and animals of all kinds. She loved to shop on JTV daily, and some of her fondest memories were from her time as a founding member of the country band “The Long Black Limousine”, with her late husband Walter Stanley Gamble. Surviving are her loving daughter Katherine Miller - Ford of Lake Ariel, Pa; granddaughter Krystle Kamdyn Ford and her partner David Hetzel of Lake Ariel, Pa; four great- grandchildren Olivia Giovanna Ford, Ayvari Rayne Ford – Hetzel, Rayven Violett Ford – Hetzel, and River Dustin Foxx Ford – Hetzel. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Coria. Arrangements have been trusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Funeral services will be private. Private Interment, Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, Jackson, NJ The family encourages memorial contributions in MaryAnn’s name be made to: Lacawac Wildlife Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel, Pa 18436 or Lacawac.org To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved