MaryBell Taylor peacefully departed this life on August 25, 2019, at Hamilton Grove Rehab. Born on March 1, 1921, in Grenada County, Mississippi, to the late George Drinkwater and Mary Drinkwater Harris she was the youngest of five children. MaryBell relocated to Trenton, NJ at the age of twenty-three along with the love of her life the late, George Taylor. She was know to everyone as a person who love God and trusted in everything He did. MaryBell work as a domestic worker for over thirty years. Predeceased by two sisters, Malinda Young and Rose Lee Drinkwater Harris; two brothers, Samuel Harris and Charles Martin. She leaves to mourn her loss, special friend, Alberta Lashley; nieces, nephews, her caregiver, Dorothy L. Jones and a host of friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Reverend S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way Trenton. Viewing 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 2, 2019