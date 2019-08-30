Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MaryBell Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryBell Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryBell Taylor Obituary
MaryBell Taylor peacefully departed this life on August 25, 2019, at Hamilton Grove Rehab. Born on March 1, 1921, in Grenada County, Mississippi, to the late George Drinkwater and Mary Drinkwater Harris she was the youngest of five children. MaryBell relocated to Trenton, NJ at the age of twenty-three along with the love of her life the late, George Taylor. She was know to everyone as a person who love God and trusted in everything He did. MaryBell work as a domestic worker for over thirty years. Predeceased by two sisters, Malinda Young and Rose Lee Drinkwater Harris; two brothers, Samuel Harris and Charles Martin. She leaves to mourn her loss, special friend, Alberta Lashley; nieces, nephews, her caregiver, Dorothy L. Jones and a host of friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Reverend S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way Trenton. Viewing 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryBell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.