Mauro A. Parziale Jr. age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in his favorite chair surrounded by his loving family. Mauro proudly served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and was known for his absolute love for his grandchildren. During his spare time he enjoyed fishing, watching the History Channel and Military Channel. Mauro will be deeply missed by who knew and loved him. Mauro is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline; children, Lewis Doczy and his wife Terri, Mauro Parziale and his wife Andrea, and Helen Marie Friel; sister, Suzanne Sumpter; grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Teddy, Hailey, Katy, and Jackson; and his niece, Stacy Piantoni. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Evelyn Parziale; and his brother William (Bear) Parziale. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mauro’s visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 11am to 1pm with a service to follow at 1pm at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 935 Parkway Ave. Ewing NJ 08618. Mauro will be laid to rest at the Ewing Cemetery, located at 78 Scotch Rd, Ewing, NJ 08618.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 1, 2019