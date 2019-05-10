|
Melvin Lee Queen, Sr. was born February 22, 1940 in Colbert, Georgia. At the tender age of 3, Melvin and his family moved to Trenton, New Jersey, where he remained a resident for the remained of his life. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System and graduated from Trenton Central High School. Melvin was employed at Good All Rubber Company before retiring after many years of service. He became a self-employed builder and a jack of many trades. Melvin was a former member of Union Baptist Church in Trenton, New Jersey. He continued to attended church with his wife at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, God in his infinite wisdom and power, called Melvin to eternal rest at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, NJ. Melvin was predeceased by his mother, Jimmie Lee Queen; two brothers, Cranford Queen and James Queen; and one sister, Minister Geneva Queen-Broach. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories, his loving wife, Myrtle Worthan-Queen; one son, Melvin Queen, Jr.; three grandchildren, Rashawn Logan, Chandi Queen, and Wesley Queen; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren he raised, Earl Clark and Boyce Clark; a special nephew, Earl Cranford Queen; a special cousin, Veronica Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to his caretakers, Dexie Gerald, Barbara Inman, and Robin Terry; the staff of Water’s Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home 324 Bellevue Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Interment Ewing Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on May 11, 2019