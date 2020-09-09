Michael D. Bathurst, 63, passed away on September 1, 2020. Mike was the beloved husband of Susan Griffin Bathurst. They were married for 40 years. He was the son of Clayton and Liliana Bathurst. Mike was born in Udine, Italy and grew up in Yardville, NJ. He spent all of his adult life in Bothell, WA. Mike loved to golf. Mike is survived by his wife, Sue, his father Clayton Bathurst and brothers Roland Bathurst and Christopher Bathurst. He also leaves behind three wonderful children and three grandchildren. Jessica Bathurst and children Matheson, Oakland and Finnick, Stephanie Bathurst and Michael and Angenika Bathurst. Mike moved to the west coast and spent his working years as a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW Local 46. After retiring, he spent many days golfing and enjoying life. Mike will never be forgotten and will always be with us in our hearts. A memorial was held for immediate family.



