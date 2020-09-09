1/
Michael D. Bathurst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Bathurst, 63, passed away on September 1, 2020. Mike was the beloved husband of Susan Griffin Bathurst. They were married for 40 years. He was the son of Clayton and Liliana Bathurst. Mike was born in Udine, Italy and grew up in Yardville, NJ. He spent all of his adult life in Bothell, WA. Mike loved to golf. Mike is survived by his wife, Sue, his father Clayton Bathurst and brothers Roland Bathurst and Christopher Bathurst. He also leaves behind three wonderful children and three grandchildren. Jessica Bathurst and children Matheson, Oakland and Finnick, Stephanie Bathurst and Michael and Angenika Bathurst. Mike moved to the west coast and spent his working years as a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW Local 46. After retiring, he spent many days golfing and enjoying life. Mike will never be forgotten and will always be with us in our hearts. A memorial was held for immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved