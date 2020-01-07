|
|
Michael Ray Lemanski, 72, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was a lifelong area resident. Michael was a graduate of Steinert High School, Class of 1968. After graduating, Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Sergeant. He attended Mercer County Community College where he learned his trade as a Machinist and later was employed with Cammerzell Tool and Die Company of Trenton for over 30 years, until the company relocated to Arkansas. Michael went on to work with Allentown Caging Company for several years, in their shipping and receiving department, before joining Manheim Auto Auction as a team member assisting during the auctions. Predeceased by his parents, Ruth (Hook) and Leon Lemanski; his wife, Joanne Helen Lemanski; his sisters, Evelyn Mojica and Barbara Moore and his brothers, John and Harold Hook; he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle L. and Michael Massotto of Robbinsville; his sisters, Beverly Gilstrap and Betty Jo Hooks, both of Georgia; his grandchildren, Alyssa and Chad Tomaseck of Robbinsville; and his special buddy and step-grandson, Dominic Massotto of West Caldwell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ 08690 with the Reverend John Grove, Pastor of the Columbus Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 8, 2020