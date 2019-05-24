|
Michael Morris, 56, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2019 at his home in Trenton, NJ. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Michael spent a lifetime dedicated to public service. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1978. After his time in the military, Michael continued to ensure the wellbeing of his local community by serving as a firefighter, corrections officer, and in several security-related roles for the City of Trenton. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Joanne Morris, he is survived by his two sons, Royce Morris (Rebekah) of Maryland and Daniel Morris (Annelizabeth) of Florida; one grandchild on the way; brother, John Morris, Jr. (Emma J.) of New Jersey; two nieces; one nephew; and one great niece. His love of his community and cooking was only surpassed by his love of family. His loss will be deeply felt by his family, friends, and those in his Trenton community. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:30am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun Street, Trenton, NJ 08638. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on May 25, 2019