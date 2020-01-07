The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lemanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ray Lemanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ray Lemanski Obituary
Michael Ray Lemanski, 72, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was a lifelong area resident. Michael was a graduate of Steinert High School, Class of 1968. After graduating, Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Sergeant. He attended Mercer County Community College where he learned his trade as a machinist and later was employed with Cammerzell Tool and Die Company of Trenton for over 30 years, until the company relocated to Arkansas. Michael went on to work with Allentown Caging Company for several years, in their shipping and receiving department, before joining Manheim Auto Auction as a team member assisting during the auctions. Throughout his life, Michael loved playing quoits, going to car races at New Egypt Speedway and watching movies. He was an avid New York Giants and Atlanta Braves fan and always loved trips to Atlantic City. Above all else, he adored his family, grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with them.
Predeceased by his parents, Ruth (Hook) and Leon Lemanski; his wife, Joanne Helen Lemanski; his sisters, Evelyn Mojica and Barbara Moore and his brothers, John and Harold Hook; he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle L. and Michael Massotto of Robbinsville; his sisters, Beverly Gilstrap and Betty Jo Hooks, both of Georgia; his grandchildren, Alyssa and Chad Tomaseck of Robbinsville; and his special buddy and step-grandson, Dominic Massotto of West Caldwell.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ 08690 with the Reverend John Grove, Pastor of the Columbus Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saul Colonial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -