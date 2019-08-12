The Trentonian Obituaries
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 393-1652
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
4620 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
4620 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ
Michele (Harney) Robak, 62, of Hamilton Square, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.
Michele was born in Trenton, NJ in 1957 to Donald and Eileen Harney. Michele attended Notre Dame high school in Lawrenceville, NJ. She graduated St Francis Nursing School in 1978 as a Registered Nurse (RN). Michele was a dedicated nurse, much beloved by her colleagues and patients. Over her 42 years of nursing, Michele worked the majority of her career at St Francis Hospital, Trenton and NJ Surgery center, Hamilton, NJ. Besides being a dedicated mother and nurse Michele had a passion for life that included spending time with her friends and family on Long Beach Island, annual camping trips, and always looking for her next adventure with her husband Dennis.
Michele married the love of her life, Dennis Robak in 1982. She raised her 3 boys, AJ, Kyle and Garrett in Hamilton Square, NJ.
Michele was predeceased by her father Donald T Harney; her mother and father in law, Anthony and Mary Robak; her sister in law Rita Powers; brother in law Timothy Ignas; her beloved nephew Teddy.
Michele is survived by her loving husband Dennis Robak; her sons Anthony John (AJ), Kyle and wife Melissa, and Garrett and wife Cara; her granddaughter Stella; her mother Eileen C. Harney; siblings and their spouses Colleen & Dennis Gangi, Patrick & Cindy Harney, Chris & Karen Harney and Eileen & Scott Stanton; her brother and sister laws William Powers, Lorraine Ignas and Ted & Faith Robak; a special cousin Erin and husband John Festa; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in the memorial funeral liturgy for Michele in St Gregory the Great Church 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square on Wednesday morning at 11:30am. Calling hours will be split, initially at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Ave from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning from 9:00am to 11:30am (time of liturgy) in the vestibule, gathering area, of St Gregory the Great Church. Internment will be private for family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Michele's memory to Saint Francis Medical Center, School of Nursing, Scholarship Fund at 601 Hamilton Avenue Trenton NJ 08629.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 11, 2019
