Michelle Veronica Holt Kownacky, age 47 of Ewing Twp., passed away March 12th, 2020 in the Capital Health Regional Medical Center Hopewell. Born in Princeton Michelle was employed as an Assistant Nurse Manager for over 20 years at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center In Trenton. Predeceased by her father Ronald Holt, she is survived by 2 sons Andrew and Kyle Kownacky, her mother Marianne" Mame" Boyle Holt, all of Ewing, a brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Shelley Holt of Lawrenceville, and two nieces Kelsey and Taylor Holt of Lawrenceville, many relatives, friends and coworkers. Michelle was an avid animal lover and also leaves behind Rosa, Buddy, Chubbs, and Toonesis. A Memorial Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 am in the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences from 9 am to time of the Service. Burial of Cremains will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Hamilton Twp. NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to E.A.S.E.L. 4 Jake Garzio Dr., Ewing, NJ 08628 or online @ easelnj.org.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 15, 2020