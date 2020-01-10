|
Michelle F. Williams (nee Simko) passed away suddenly January 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Loving mother of Larry (Dawn). Step-grandmom of Vincent. Dear sister of Joseph Simko and the late Marsha Komendat; sister-in-law of John Komendat. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday Eve 4:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Woodbourne Rd. Levittown, PA 19057 followed by her Service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Woman’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 12, 2020