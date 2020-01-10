|
|
Michelle F. Williams (nee Simko) passed away suddenly January 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Daughter of the late Michael and Alice Simko. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Loving mother of Larry (Dawn). Step-grandmom of Vincent. Dear sister of Joseph Simko and the late Marsha Komendat; sister-in-law of John Komendat. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday Eve 4:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Woodbourne Rd. Levittown, PA 19057 followed by her Service at 6:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Woman’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 12, 2020