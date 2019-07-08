The Trentonian Obituaries
Mieczyslaw Gozdziewski Obituary
Mieczyslaw H. Gozdziewski, 72 passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at Powerback Rehabilitation in Moorestown NJ. Son of the late Wladyslaw & Aleksandra Gozdziewski; brother of the late Stefan Gozdziewski. Surviving is his wife Anna Niska Gozdziewski of Burlington Township; son Konrad M Gozdziewski of Burlington Township; daughter Joanna & Pawel Zmuda of Burlington Township; 3 grandsons Brian & Alaina Zmuda of Burlington Township, Matthew Zmuda of Burlington Township, Jacob Zmuda of Burlington Township; 3 brothers Roman & Anna Gozdziewski of Kujawy, Poland, Eugeniusz & Halina Gozdziewski of Przasnysz, Poland and Karzimierz & Janina Gozdziewski of Wygoda, Poland; 1 sister Danuta Zieleniecka of Karwacz, Poland; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins locally and in Poland. Born in Wygoda, Poland he came to the US September 1985 to Brooklyn, NYC and moved to the greater Trenton area in 1988. He was employed as a welder for over 20 years in Poland and several local area machine shops. Funeral will be held Wednesday morning July 10 at 10:30am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00am from St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery, Ewing Township. Calling hours will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning at 9:15am to 10:30am both at the funeral chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on July 10, 2019
