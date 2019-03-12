|
Pastor/First Lady Mildred E. Granville age 79 affectionately known as “Pumpkin” peacefully transitioned into eternal life on March 4, 2019 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, New Jersey. Born in Camilla, Georgia, she was a resident of the community for 70 years. She was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She was a graduate of Trenton Central High School and upon graduation she attended Trenton Vocational Technical School of Practical Nursing. Mildred worked as an accountant for Progressive Life Insurance Company for many years. In October 1989 she and her husband founded the New Life Christian Center. Mildred was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Apostle Willie J. Granville, parents Benjamin Henderson and Annie Bell Robinson, son Kenneth James Granville and two brothers Ronald and James Robinson. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Kimberley Woolford (Frank); a son Senior Pastor Mark E. Granville; three grandchildren Corey Waldron, Krystal Waldron and Mark Granville Jr.; three step granddaughters Naomi, Kymarrah and Krystina; two great granddaughters Kourtney and Skylar; Brother-In-Law Rev. William Granville, Jr.; Sister-in-Law Cynthia Hodges (Roderick); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her New Life Christian Center Family. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, March 15, 2019 at New Life Christian Center, 812 Prospect Street, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 8am until time of service. Mark E. Granville, Senior Pastor will officiate. Interment will be 1pm at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 13, 2019