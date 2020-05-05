Mildred “Millie” Kaczoroski, 96, of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Trenton as Michaelene Murawski, on September 22, 1923, she was raised in Trenton and was a Hamilton resident for 72 years. She attended St. Hedwig School, Trenton, and was a parishioner and a member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Raphael’s Holy Angels Parish, Hamilton. Millie was employed, many years ago, at NJ Pottery, Lee overalls and worked as a maid. After that, she settled into the job she most enjoyed as a homemaker. She was also a member of the Elderberry and DeCou Seniors Groups. Millie enjoyed sewing, making clothing, cooking, gardening and senior’s trips to Atlantic City, Wildwood and other Jersey shore locations. Having grown up during the Great Depression and WWII, Millie knew the value of hard work, moderation and faith in God, and she passed this philosophy to her children and grandchildren. Daughter of the late John and Josephine Murawski, sister of the late Jean Hutchinson, Sophie Fechter and Joseph, Alexander “Danny” and William Murawski, grandmother of the late Scott Kaczoroski and loving wife of the late Alexander Kaczoroski, she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Alan and Jean Kaczoroski, Anthony J. Kaczoroski and Thomas and Mary Kaczoroski, her grandchildren Jeremy Kaczoroski and Joshua Kaczoroski and wife Danielle, her great-grandchildren Alexandria, Savannah, Jeremy and Joshua, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. As a direct result of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the restrictions on public life and activities put in place to stem its spread, funeral services and interment at Brig. Gen, Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Millie’s family would like to offer their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Serenity Hospice for their care during her stay at Robert Wood Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s honor to St. Raphael’s Holy Angels Parish, 3500 S. Broad St., Hamilton, NJ 08610 or Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Arrangements are under the direction of Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, Hamilton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store