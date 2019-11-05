|
Mildred L. Wormley (nee Johnson), 91 died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Gaston, NC, Mrs. Wormley was educated in the North Hampton County Public School System. Mildred was employed by the Mercer County Board of Taxation and retired after 27 years before retiring. Mildred was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church for over 69 years, where she served as the Past President of the Deaconess and the President of the Gospel Chorus for 21 years. She also served in the Mass Choir, Christian Education Committee, Missionary Ministry, and was instrumental in starting the very first Women’s Retreat. Mildred was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Ernest D. Wormley, Sr.; her parents, Sandy and Lillian (nee King) Johnson; three brothers, William, Wade, and James Johnson; and one sister, Clotilda Davis. Mildred is survived by one son, Rev. Ernest D. “Skip” Wormley, Jr. (Mavis); two daughters, Lillian “Sandy” Wormley-Scales (Rev. Irvin Scales) and Dr. Monica L. Wormley; two grandchildren, Matthew A. and Ernice L. Wormley; four great-grandchildren, De’Sya Lewis, Zaire, Siraj and Isa Wormley; a sister, Helen Howlett; her Godchildren, Rev. Lloyd Allen, Marquis Roberts, Paul Jones, and Jamese Banks; a brother-in-law, Leroy Davis; a sister-in-law, Ammer Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11am at New Salem Baptist Church 316 Union St. Trenton, NJ. Entombment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 6, 2019