Milton Figueroa 10/04/1954 – 6/15/2020 Milton Figueroa, a long-time resident in the Trenton, Bordentown area, was “promoted to glory” June 15, 2020. He was an Army Veteran, a retired construction worker, and a Christian Minister. In younger years, he was champion wrestler at Salem HS. He was well known and beloved for his kindness, generosity, and unceasing work to further the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Gloria J. Bodnar-Figueroa, his 3 children: Milton Figueroa, Jr & wife Desiree, Abigail Figueroa, & Bernice Figueroa; his wife’s 3 children: Fran Karivalis, Taissy Soan & Husband Richard, & Tom Karivalis; 9 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews. There will be a private family service; In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “700 Club - Operation Blessing”. Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.