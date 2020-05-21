In his infinite love and wisdom, God quietly called Minnie Gertrude Sumners home to eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from natural causes. Minnie was the second born child to the late Ella Sinclair Washington Sumners and Charles Sumners, Sr. in Plainview, Virginia on May 7, 1922. At an early age, the family moved to Trenton, New Jersey where she remained a life-long New Jersey resident. Minnie later resided in Ewing and Hamilton, New Jersey also. Minnie (“Johnnie” as affectionately called by her family) was surrounded by a loving, active family of eight siblings that included Clara, Anna, Charles Jr., Shimo, Thomas, Earl and Dorothy, in addition to cousins Frank and Norton. The Sumners Family worshipped at Union Baptist Church where Minnie was baptized. During her years of service at Union, she attended Sunday school, BYPU and other youth activities. For many years, Minnie joined her father serving as an usher for Sunday services. Growing up in Trenton, Minnie attended elementary and junior high school at New Lincoln School and completed her high school years at Trenton Central High School. During her school years, Minnie was a good athlete and competed in many sports. She enjoyed the Arts and appeared in stage plays and other programs. Minnie married Holsey Dye and one son, Holsey, was born to this union. As a young adult, she worked at General Motors Corporation. Later, she changed her employment and began her career at the Motor Vehicle Division of the State of New Jersey, where she remained for more than 25 years until retirement. In August of 1956, Minnie married Robert Richardson whom she later divorced. During the pastoral tenure of Howard S. Woodson, Minnie changed her church membership to Shiloh Baptist Church. She served diligently with the Church School, Vacation Bible School, Missionary Society, Scholarship Committee and Hospitality Committee for new members. Minnie was the ideal, loving grandmother who doted over her grandchild, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was always there to assist in any way at any time. There was never a task too small or too large for her to accept. As a person with an outgoing personality, Minnie belonged to several groups. “The Birthday Girls” was the favorite club she spent most of her adult years engaged with socially. They entertained each other at their homes and shared many activities together. The members of this group were close friends and world travelers. She and her friends visited cities on every continent except Antarctica. At least once every year, they went to Jamaica or a warm island to refresh and rejuvenate. In addition to traveling, Minnie was an avid bowler and continued to bowl well into her nineties. At the same time, she belonged to the New Jersey Federated Clubs housed at Carver Center. Minnie and her club members spent many hours assisting in service projects for the Trenton community. When Minnie’s parents began to age, she retired early to look after them. She assumed the role of caregiver and lovingly took care of them until there transition. Minnie coordinated everything needed for their comfort and living. She made sure all the siblings knew each step that was made to love, protect, heal and sustain them. She was the family’s hero! Minnie loved to be around her family and enjoyed attending family barbeques, family dinners, family vacation trips, Thanksgiving and Christmas. During her final years, Minnie lived with her great granddaughter Cierra, who considered it an honor to love and care for her great grandmother until she departed this life. In her final days, she was surrounded by her grandson, great grandchildren and a host of other family members. There is no doubt the song “Let My Work Speak for Me” tells everyone who Minnie Gertrude Sumners was as a person. She lived a full, rewarding life, and honored God, her parents and her family. She leaves to celebrate her life, grandson Michael Dye, Sr., and wife, Anne, great grandchildren Michael, Latoya and Cierra, great-great grandsons Nasir and Ziare, sister Dorothy, special niece Carol Ann, sisters-in-law Marybelle, Roberta, Joan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her son Holsey, parents and six siblings. The Lord gave Minnie 98 years to share with us. Now this loving spirit is resting with God in Heaven. A private service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service, at a later date, at Shiloh Baptist Church.



