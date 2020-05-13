Morris Lewis Sr., Morris Lewis Sr. was born on November 9, 1953, to the late James F. and Loree I. Lewis. Born in Branchville, S.C., Morris moved to Trenton, NJ as a child. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System and graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1972. Also Joined the Service (Marines) in 1972. Morris was previously employed at Princeton Hospital, Princeton, NJ for 34 years. Worked at his most recent employer St. Lawrence Rehab., Center/Morris Hall, Lawrenceville, NJ, for 15 years. Morris loved most sports. He watched them on TV as well as participated in them. He went to lots of Trenton Thunder games (Compliments of St. Lawrence Rehab). He was able to go to the opening Eagles games in September last year. Morris loved the Eagles, as well as all the Philadelphia sports teams such as the Phillies and 76ers. Morris was on many Championship teams for Football, Softball, Basketball and Bowling. Everyone seemed to want him on their team especially after he bowled his first perfect 300 game. He proudly wore number 88 on his football jersey when he played on his Trenton High Championship team in 1972. Go Philadelphia Eagles. Morris will be cheering them on and helping them win from heaven. Morris also loved his watching his westerns, war and Vietnam stories. He also loved to drive fast, and loved his sports cars. Morris departed this life peacefully at his home, on May 5, 2020, from an 11 year courageous battle with cancer. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all who had the opportunity to know and love him. In addition to his parents, Morris was predeceased by his only child Morris “Snooky” Lewis Jr., one brother Joseph Lewis, and one sister Lisha M. Jones. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife Barbara Ann Lewis; one sister Betty Ray (Larry D.) Bowser; niece Jonda N Lewis, brother Jethro (Patsy) Anderson; nieces, Juaquita and Toccara Coney; special nephew Joseph (Joey) Lewis; special brother-in-law Lawrence Jones; nieces, Diona M. (David) Randolph, Damika M. Jones; nephew, Lamont (Sherry) Lassiter; niece, Rickita Borders; special aunt Emma Rhett; special cousin Ralph Rhett; special aunt Raspberry. And a host of great nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank all co-workers who called all the time to talk to Morris. Plus his sister Betty ray who phoned every night. And all friends and family members who called. It really meant a lot to him. I would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses who took care of Morris through the years. Going to Hematology Oncology with (David Sokol, M.D. and his nurse Monica taking care of him every week. As well as Dr. V. Sharma from Palliative care. And the team from Hospice care. All the visiting Nurses from the Association of Central Jersey. Also the nurses at the Center for Cancer Care at Penn Medicine taking care of Morris’s infusions every week. Services are private. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.



