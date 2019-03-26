The Trentonian Obituaries
Muriel V. Lewis of Bordentown, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with her family at her side. Celebration of her life service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 11 AM at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 ½ Elizabeth Street, Bordentown, NJ, Family and friends may view from 9 AM until time of service. Eastern Star services will begin at 10 AM. Interment: Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown, NJ. Service to the family by TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 27, 2019
