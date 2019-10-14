|
Nadia Smirniw Podobed, 85, of Lawrenceville fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro with her family by her side.
Daughter of the late Andrej & Aleksandra Lubesko Smirniw; wife of the late Jaroslav "Jerry" Podobed; sister of the late Irene Semka, Michael and Victor Smirniw.
Surviving Nadia is her daughter Nina & James Jr Shargo of Lawrenceville; son Peter & Sherry Podobed of Columbus; 3 grandchildren Andrew Podobed & partner Dr. Kyle Shibuya, James Shargo III & partner Adrianna Kelly and Kyra Shargo; as well as several nieces and nephews; finally her beloved calico cat, Amanda.
Born and raised in Poland she came to the United States in 1949. She retired in 1993 after 40 years of service for Wenczel Tile Company in Trenton and was previously employed with Compass Company, Linoleum Tile. Nadia loved to crochet and do needle point embroidery. One of her favorite things was spending quality time with her grandchildren. She also loved going to the area casinos. Nadia enjoyed living her faith and heritage and especially participating in the Divine Liturgy.
Calling hours will be held at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, 812 Grand Street, Trenton, Tuesday morning October 15 from 9:30am to 11:00am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Rev. Volodymyr Chaikivskyi and Very Rev. Paul Shafran, Pastor Emeritus co-officiating. Burial will be in St. Vladimir Church Cemetery, Hamilton Township under the direction of Winowicz Funeral Home, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 13, 2019