Naomi L. Tunstall, 94, of Florence, NJ, was the daughter of the late Lloyd D. Hoffman and Edna Mae Dabney. She was born on November 10, 1926 in Trenton, NJ and departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hosp. in Mt. Holly, NJ. After receiving her formal education in the Trenton Public School System, Naomi gained employment with the State of New Jersey, Division of Motor Vehicles. She retired from the NJ DMV after many years of dedicated service. Naomi was a lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton. She was also a member of the Bronzettes, Inc., National Federation of Colored Women, and Trenton Branch NAACP (Life member). In addition to her parents, Naomi was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl L. Colson; granddaughter, Sylvanni Driver; two sisters, Theresa Hoffman and Sandra Gay Hoffman; and brother, Guy Hoffman. Naomi leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eric D. Tunstall (Riva); two grandchildren, Robert E. Colson and Eris B. Tunstall; two great grandchildren, Morgan and Javin Tunstall; two brothers, Joseph and Lloyd Hoffman; two sisters, Luella and Shirley Hoffman; one special niece, Pamela Hoffman-Bethea; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12 noon at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ 08638. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Shiloh Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel.



