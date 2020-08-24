Nellie Lanzoni, 100, of, Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a longtime area resident. Nellie was a member of St. Raphael’s Parish. Predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Jenny (Esposito) Di Pasquale; her husband Albert Lanzoni; her son Daniel Lanzoni; her brothers, George DiPasquale and John DiPasquale; and her sister and brother-in-law Rose and Anthony Santitoro. She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Linda) Lanzoni of Newark, DE and James (Joanne) Lanzoni of Hamilton, NJ; a daughter-in-law, Carla Lanzoni of Galloway Twp., NJ; sisters, Theresa (Vincent) Pallotti, and Connie DePaul; grandchildren, Dr. Kristina (Kevin) Lanzoni-O’Neil, Kimberly (Joshua) Weintraub, Marcie Carney, Matthew Lanzoni and Nicole Lanzoni; great-grandchildren, Kaley, Kaitlyn and Kacey O’Neil, Nicholas and James Weintraub, and Abbie and Elizabeth Carney, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Services are under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Yardville Memorial Home. Entombment will take place in St. Mary’s cemetery mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



