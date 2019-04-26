|
Nicholas L. Poli, Sr., age 79 of Hamilton Twp., passed away peacefully at his residence April 24th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Trenton, a graduate of Princeton High, and a lifelong area resident, Nick retired from the Acme Market Corporation where he served for over 40 years in many fields. Predeceased by his parents, Isidoro and Angela Marchetti Poli, siblings Joseph Poli and Mary DePuglio, he is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Peggy Beers Poli, a son, Nicholas L. Poli Jr. at home, 3 daughters, Lisa Ann Butler of DE, Sandra Marie and Joseph Troyano of Jackson, and Melissa Marie and John Pacuta of Hamilton, 2 brothers, Tony and spouse Marge Poli of Stevens PA, and Sante Poli of Hamilton, a sister Nancy and spouse Greg Camilleri of Manahawkin, 3 grandchildren, Cameron and Benjamin Troyano and L. J. Pacuta and many nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend a very special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their kindness and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 am in the Holy Cross Church 201 Adeline Street Trenton NJ. Burial will be in Ss. Peter& Paul Cemetery Hamilton NJ. Calling hours will be Sunday from 6 to 8 pm and Monday from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 27, 2019