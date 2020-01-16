|
Nicholas Walsh, son of the late James and Maria Walsh, passed away quietly in his home on January 14, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease and cancer. He served in the Air Force of the United States during the Korean War. He was self-employed as an electrician and was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Lombardo Walsh. He is survived by his sister, Florence Kerekes of Ewing, his loving daughter Barbara(Bobbie) Walsh Carney and her husband Stephen, his loving son, James M.Walsh and his wife Arlene and grandchildren Shannon Carney, Jessica and Nicholas Walsh and devoted companion Sun Milton as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral to be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the 1867 Sanctuary, 101 Scotch Road, Ewing NJ 08628.This former church was built by his grandfather, Lemuel Reed. Visitation will be held at the Sanctuary beginning at 10:00am, with services to follow at 11:00. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington. www.wilsonapple.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 17, 2020