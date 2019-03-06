Home

Nilsa Luz Ramos – Gonzalez (August 28, 1942 – February 22, 2019) Nilsa, 76, a beloved sister and Aunt passed away peacefully in her home. Nilsa was a resident of Lawrenceville, NJ and went home to the Lord on February 22, 2019. She is a beloved sister to Minerva, Rumilda, Judith, Eliades, Gicela, Gualberto, and Leo. As the oldest sister she often cared for her siblings, watching over them, protecting them. She was a pretty and beloved Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Nilsa was a loving, caring and humble person that loved food, dancing, and had an infectious laugh. She loved spending time with her family. She will be missed and forever loved.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 7, 2019
