Norita “Rita” Delgado, 81, of Fairburn, GA, died on January 6, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1938 in Trenton, NJ the middle daughter of the late George Herman Tinsley and Sylvia Ann Jones. Rita worked for NJ Neuro Psychiatric Institute aka Skillman from the mid 60’s to early 70’s. Then she used her skills that she learned as a hobby playing professional poker to support her family until she took a secretarial course in the Win Program and graduated in 1978. She started working for the NJ State Department of Personnel, Division of Hearings & Appeals on 11/19/1979 as a clerk typist. Then she was promoted in 1980 to Senior Clerk Typist, 1981 to Principal Clerk Typist, 1983 to Technical Assistant II, 1985 Technical Assistant I, and 1999 to the position of Technical Program Assistant. She retired on 11/30/2000. She still continued to play professional poker and went to the casino throughout the years. In addition to her parents; Rita is preceded in death by her older sister, Sylvia Marie Davis; and her two brothers, George and Duglas Tinsley; and her son-in-law, Larry Threadgill. Rita is survived by her daughter, Deborah Threadgill of Fairburn, GA; son, Vincent Delgado (Kenyetta) of Fairburn, GA; granddaughters, Kristine Delgado of Harrisburg, PA, Monique Germany of GA, Marcia and Harmony Delgado of Fairburn, GA; grandsons, Jerome, Maurice, and Maxwell Delgado of Fairburn, GA, Siddeeq Blacknall Freehold, NJ, and Vince Mayle of Sacramento, CA; great-granddaughters, Mariah Delgado of Harrisburg, PA and Genis Germany of GA; great-grandsons, Iscear and Niguel Blacknall of NJ, and Cruz Mayle of Sacramento, CA; two great-great-grandsons, Jazmire & Jace Hatcher of Harrisburg, PA; sister, Catherine Bailey of Trenton, NJ; brother, Barry Tinsley (Cynthia Ann) of Willingboro, NJ; she also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews to cherish her memory. A funeral service will be held in the chapel, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA. Pastor Everett Spencer Sr. will be officiating the service. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm prior to the service. A private family inurnment service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, in College Park, GA.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 21, 2020