Nytasha Nikita Dorsey
Nytasha Nikita Dorsey, 57, of Okemos, MI, departed this life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. Born in Trenton, NJ, Nytasha attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Trenton Public Schools. She was formerly employed by Trane/American Standard, Horizon Adult Medical Day Care, and Monday Morning Flowers and Bloom. She is predeceased by her father, Eugene Dorsey and leaves to cherish precious memories her companion, Glenn McArthur; mother, Dorothy Dorsey (nee Richardson); daughter, Nakia White Barr (James); two grandchildren, Christian Barr and Chase Barr; four sisters, Yolonda Williams (Gilbert), Yunsetta Shaw (Stewart), Mildred Dorsey (Lynette), and Kaymonique Miller; four aunts, Josephine Hutton, Ethel Richardson, Madeline Coleman and Carol Field (William); three uncles, Ronald Richardson (Henrietta), George Richardson (Rebecca) and Robert Richardson (Effie); five nieces, Lisa Nichols (Norman), Jean Whitehurst (Calvin), Buffy Stead, Eboni Miller and Priscilla Beckett; three nephews, Eugene C. Dorsey, Jahzire Bizzell and Kasjon Haines; and a host of cousins and friends, including Dorene Green, Theresa Walker, Eddie Bessant, Kathy Gist, and Kim Armstrong. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 19 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be Saturday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
