Olimpia Farina Olimpia Farina, 94, of Trenton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Clover Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lawrence Township. Born in Italy she was a Trenton resident for most of her life. Olimpia was employed by Aberdeen Coat Factory and Circle F Industries and was a member of the Madonna di Casandrino Society. Predeceased by her parents, Federico and Lorenza (Arca) Vvidler; her husband, Carlo Farina: daughter, Lorenza Nicolo; son, Federico Farina: daughter-in-law, Dottie Farina; and son-in-law, Nelson Gonzalez. She is survived by her children and spouses, Chiara and Vincenzo DiSpirito, Alex Farina, Vincenza and Emanuele Turco, Maria and Lester Deamer and Assunta Cuadra; grandchildren, Lina, Olimpia, Josephine, Annamaria, Olimpia, Carlo, Nicole, Alessandra, Marissa, Christina, Lizzie, Rosemary, Angelo, Carlo, Salvatore, Monica, Travis, Matthew, Emily, Freddie and Theresa; numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic services and cemetery committal will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Olimpia’s name may be made to: Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 21-23 Bayard Street, Trenton, NJ 08611. Arrangements are being coordinated by Gruerio Funeral Home, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 11, 2020