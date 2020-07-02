O. Carl Klotz, 76, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, 26 June 2020, at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Mr. Klotz was born 4 March 1944 in Union, NJ. The son of the late Carl J. and Marie Klotz, and the late birth mother Gertrude L. Waugh Cranstoun. Mr. Klotz worked in construction all his life as a Project Manager. He was actively involved in his children’s Cub Scouts and soccer, basketball and baseball leagues in the Trenton, NJ area. He was active in St. Anthony’s Parish in Trenton and working with Msgr. McCorristin in building the gymnasium and new roof on the church and rectory. An avid lifelong fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting. Predeceased by his wife, Sylvia F. Klotz and son, Carl R. Klotz, he is survived by sons, J. Fred Randow of Princeton, NJ; Alex G. Randow (Annette Moody) of Park Ridge, IL, and Patrick S. Randow of Burlington, NJ; his daughter, Karin M. Deutsch of Princeton, NJ; his grandchildren, Abigail M. Randow, and Crawford, Kent, Shelby and Mollie Miller, all of Princeton, NJ. Private funeral services will be held by the family at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Township, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38015.