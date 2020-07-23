1/1
Pamela L. Holston
1946 - 2020
Pamela L. Holston (nee Geesey), 74, of Fallsington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Geesey and Margaret Ethel (nee Crum), and her brother, Robert. Pam was raised in Morrisville and graduated from Pennsbury High School, class of 1964. During her long and successful career, she was employed by Proctor and Gamble, Goodall Rubber, H.M. Royal, Bayer Rhine Chemie and R.E. Carroll, from which she retired. Pamela met her husband in 1976 while bowling. The family enjoyed vacations in Clearwater FL and also loved snowmobiling in Pulaski NY. She loved playing card games, was an avid golfer, (who achieved a Hole in One!) and enjoyed playing slot machines at the casinos. Her other hobbies included calligraphy and collecting unique pens and golf memorabilia. She had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed surprising others with thoughtful gifts. Pamela is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, James Maxwell Holston, her children, David J. Preece Jr. (Danielle), Shawn Preece, Maria and Chad Holston (Jessica); her sisters, Cheryl Geesey, Judy Shaw, and Kathy Dodsworth; her 8 grandchildren, Vannessa, Stephannie, Julianna, Myrannda, Stephen, Sarah, Christian and Jake; 18 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. She shared a special relationship with her niece, Jenny Ostrowsky and her family. She will be remembered fondly and lovingly by her brothers and sisters in law, coworkers, neighbors and her friends, both here and abroad. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pamela can be made to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027 or compassuslivingfoundation.org.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Jim and all of his family. Pam you were an amazing friend who became more like family to us. We love you and we will sure miss you.
Desiree Bunda
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
