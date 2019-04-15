The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whigham Funeral Home
580 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Newark, NJ 07102
(973) 622-6872
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Reed-Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Reed-Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Reed-Gibson Obituary
Pamela Michelle Reed-Gibson, age 54, made her transition on April 9, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ. A resident of Willingboro, NJ. She was Senior Claims Representative at Inservco Insurance, Trenton, NJ. Beloved mother of Stephen F. Gibson, Jr. Loving daughter of Nellie Diane Reed and the late Leroy Reed. Dear sister of Lisa and Ken Reed. Fiancee of Artie Kimbrough. Also survived by a host aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday 10am at New Hope Baptist Church, 45 Hampton St., Metuchen, NJ. Interment Fairmount Cemetery, Newark, NJ. Visitation Thursday 9am until time of service at the church. Arrangement by Whigham Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now