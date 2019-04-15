|
Pamela Michelle Reed-Gibson, age 54, made her transition on April 9, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ. A resident of Willingboro, NJ. She was Senior Claims Representative at Inservco Insurance, Trenton, NJ. Beloved mother of Stephen F. Gibson, Jr. Loving daughter of Nellie Diane Reed and the late Leroy Reed. Dear sister of Lisa and Ken Reed. Fiancee of Artie Kimbrough. Also survived by a host aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday 10am at New Hope Baptist Church, 45 Hampton St., Metuchen, NJ. Interment Fairmount Cemetery, Newark, NJ. Visitation Thursday 9am until time of service at the church. Arrangement by Whigham Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 16, 2019