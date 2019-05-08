The Trentonian Obituaries
Patricia Lane Snyder passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 6, 2019 at the age of 78. Patricia is survived by her brother, John Lane and his wife, Elizabeth Lane, of Staunton, VA; her sons, Steven J. Toto and his wife, Nina Rariden Toto, of Newtown, PA and Daniel T. Toto and his wife, Christine Toto, of Pennington, NJ; and her daughter, Cheryl Toto Beal and her husband, David Beal, of Hamilton Square, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents, Howard R. and Doris A. Lane; her husband, Miles E. Snyder; her sister, Cynthia Avery; and her nephew, Andrew Lane. Patricia was born in Upper Darby, PA and resided in Princeton, NJ for many years before moving to Hamilton Square. She attended Princeton High School and worked for the State of New Jersey. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Christian and Emily Toto, Erica, Amanda and Claudia Toto, and Matthew and Danielle Beal. She was an adoring aunt to Edward Lane, Mary Lane Jackmin, and Brandon and Garrett Avery and shared a special relationship with her niece, Jocelyn Avery Dorgan, her husband, Guy Dorgan, and their children, Avery and Tara Dorgan. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ, with interment immediately following at Princeton Cemetery, 29 Greenview Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to the . www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on May 10, 2019
