Patricia L. McCoy-Panniell Patricia L. McCoy-Panniell, 69, was born in Trenton, NJ, to the late Jonathan Sellers and Clarice McCoy. She earned a Master’s Degree and was a social worker for the Greater Trenton Mental Health Center, Trenton. She transitioned from this life to life eternal November 16, 2020 at Capital Health Regional, Trenton. She leaves to cherish precious memories: her husband, Rev. Henry A. Panniell; children, Reginald Council, Brian Council and Carlotta (Jason) Crosby; step-children, Kiya, Monica and Brian Panniell, Richard and Tamiko Green; siblings, Joyce Dozier, Reginald Green, Edria Greene, and Altheria Greene and a host of other beloved relatives. A public walk through viewing will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ujima Village Christian Church,1001 Pennington Avenue, Ewing. The funeral will be private. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.

Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
