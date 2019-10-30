|
Frederick, MD--Patricia “Pat” McKellar, departed this life Monday, October 21, 2019 at home in Frederick, MD. Born to January 7, 1943 in Fairmont, NC, she was a mentor to many Princeton community children who enjoyed local sport competition, fellowship and food! Predeceased by husband of 47 years, Luther P. McKellar, 2 sons, Luther D. and Larry O. McKellar, 3 grandchildren, Justin D., Ace H. and Johnny P. McKellar, Jr, her memory will be forever cherished by: her sons, Kenneth L. McKellar (Michelle),Keith McKellar and Johnny Patrick McKellar, Sr. (Tracy), 22 grandchildren7 great-grand children; step-mother, Lulu McCrimmon daughter-in-law, Martina McKellar and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Princeton, John Street & Paul Robeson Place, Princeton. Viewing 9am; funeral, 11am.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 31, 2019