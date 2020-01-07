|
|
Patricia Pellitteri Scheidnagel, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Trenton, NJ on December 8, 1942. Patricia is pre-deceased by her brother Joe Pellitteri. She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Jack, three daughters and sons-in-law; Jill and Jim Palmer, Dana and Ron Petras and Amy and Dave Lohmann, seven grandchildren; Mitch and Jack Palmer, Quinn and Payton Petras and Cole, Reid and Jace Lohmann, two sisters; Phyllis Destribats and Cookie Smith and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Kimble Funeral Home, 1 Hamilton Avenue, Princeton, NJ. Visiting hours are on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 8:30AM to 9:30AM followed by funeral services beginning 9:30AM. Burial will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill, NJ following services In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 West Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. Extend condolences and share memories at TheKimbleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 8, 2020