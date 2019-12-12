|
Patricia J. Shea passed away peacefully at 87 years surrounded by family on August 16, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She was born in Kampala, Uganda to British parents, Hubert Harrrison and Janet (Hook) Harrison. Upon her mother’s early death, she was raised by her mother’s sister and her sister’s husband, Gladys and Harold Webb in Harrow, Middlesex, England. Her father passed away in South Africa at 94. Patricia graduated from Heathfield School for Girls, and Maria Grey College in England. She taught at Middlesex County Schools in England, Grace and St. Peter’s School in Baltimore, MD, and various public schools in the United States, including Ewing, NJ public schools from 1971-1993. She earned a BS degree from Elmira College in NY and an MS from Rutger’s University in New Jersey. For 20 years, Patricia mentored student teachers for Trenton State College in NJ. She emigrated from England to the United States with her first husband, Colin Gardner, in 1956. In the United States, they had two sons. Colin died suddenly in 1967. Subsequently, she married Walter Shea, and resided with her family in Yardley, PA for nearly 30 years. Patricia is survived by her husband, Walter, her son Malcolm Gardner with his wife Ruobing Wang of San Diego, CA, and her son Chris Gardner with his wife Lynn Gardner of Ojai, CA. Patricia has several step-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in the Garden of Remembrance at Golders Green Mausoleum in London, England. The date and time will be announced by the family later this coming year.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 13, 2019