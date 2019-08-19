|
|
Pauline Sobon Dauphers, 87, of Ewing passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Pauline is predeceased by her husband John R. Dauphers Sr.; her parents Joseph & Pauline Sobon. Brothers Joseph Sobon, infant Jacob John Sobon, and Stanley Sobon. Surviving Pauline is her son John R. Dauphers, Jr. of Ewing; daughter Linda M. Dauphers of Ewing; faithful companion Molly; godson Dr. Eugene Ryfinski, M.D. and family of Lawrencville; sister in law Marie Fisher of Warminster, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins. Pauline enjoyed trips to AC with her daughter Linda and late husband John, Sr. as well as their Waretown summer home. While they were there, they enjoyed crabbing, cleaning crabs and going to church and dinner in Manahawkin. Pauline and her late husband enjoyed sitting on their back patio watching the Yankee ballgames, sipping tea and completing crossword puzzles. On special occasions, Pauline would enjoy lobster dinners at nice restaurants. Pauline and her daughter Linda would go department store shopping together. Gardening with her family, watching sunsets and watching Lawrence Welk on Saturdays were also a few of her favorite pastimes. She had many loving talks with her daughter, helping with making crab cakes for the holidays, and watching old T.V. shows together. Pauline also enjoyed spending time with her son John Jr. and helping each other cyber shop. Most mornings she was awakened at dawn by her faithful four legged companion Molly, as she would jump on the bed to wake her up she would also give her kisses. She was a member, with her daughter, of the St. Hedwig’s Altar Rosary Society, Group 5. Pauline enjoyed retired life by keeping busy with her family, whom she loved very much. Funeral will be held Wednesday morning August 21 at 10:30am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00am from St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Internment will be at the convenience of the family. Family and Friends may offer condolences Wednesday morning from 9:00am to 10:30am at the funeral chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 20, 2019