Peter W. Sostak, 67, of Trenton passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020 at his home in Trenton. Son of the late Charles P. Sr. & Jean T. Kowaliski Sostak; brother of the late Helen Cosme and Stella Surma. Surviving Peter is his 2 brothers Charles P. Sostak, Jr. and Stanley E. Sostak both of Trenton; as well as one nephew. Born in Trenton, Peter was a life long Trenton resident. He was employed for the past 26 years as a Pump Operator at Trenton Water Works facility on Route 29. Peter was a member and bartender of the Trenton Polish-American Democratic Club (TPADS) in North Trenton as well as Hamilton Elks Lodge 2262 and a social member V.F.W. Lawrence post 3022 and American Legion North Trenton Post 458. Peter enjoyed trips to the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City. He enjoyed a active lifestyle and supported the V.F.W. and American Legion and service groups. Peter had a pleasant and endearing personality, making friends wherever he went and helping them if they were in need. A Blessing Service will be held Thursday Morning at 10:00am at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue Trenton NJ. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Thursday at 10:30am at the Church of Our Saviour, 2300 Princeton Pike, Lawrencville 08648, with Rev. Fr. Mariusz Mularczyk officiating. Burial will follow in Our Saviour Cemetery, Hamilton Township. Calling hours, accourding to the guidelines established, will be from 8:30am to 10:00am at Winowicz Funeral Chapel. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Church of Our Saviour, in Peter’s name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store