Phyllis Brown Obituary
Phyllis P. Brown, 88, of Hainesport, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at PowerBack Rehabilitation Center in Moorestown, NJ.
Born in Hamilton, NJ, Phyllis was a longtime area resident.
She worked as a Principal Audit Account Clerk and retired from the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor, after over 50 years of service.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Dennis N. Brown; her daughter, Sherry L. Brown; and her grandchildren, Morgan A. Brown and Alexander N. Brown.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Saul Memorial Home at Batchelor Brothers, Inc., 1740 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, NJ 08609.
Cremation will be private.
www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 3, 2019
